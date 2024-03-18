Poll bugle sounded, now time to change BJP govt: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 17

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the time had come to uproot the BJP government from the Centre and state as the bugle for the Lok Sabha poll had been sounded.

“We will form the next government in the state by defeating the BJP by a margin of 1 lakh votes in Meham. It will happen only when every vote is cast and the voting percentage is 90 per cent,” said Hooda while addressing people at Jan Aakrosh Rally organised by former MLA Anand Singh Dangi in Meham town here today.

Congress state chief Uday Bhan, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Congress MLAs Geeta Bhukkal and BB Batra, and other former ministers were also present on the occasion.

“Before 2014, the state was number 1 in terms of the per capita income, per capita investment, law and order, sports and employment. However, now it has become number 1 in unemployment, crime, drugs and corruption. The Social Progress Index released by the Government of India states that Haryana is one of the most unsafe states in the country,” he said.

He further said after the Lok Sabha elections, the change of power was certain in the state as well. “The Congress government, after coming to power, will give the elderly a monthly pension of Rs 6,000, free 300 units of electricity to every family, gas cylinders to women for Rs 500, permanent recruitment for government posts, free plots of 100 square yards to poor families and houses will be built on those plots,” he added.

He said the Congress would get rid of useless portals, and give yellow cards to poor families. “We will implement the policy of ‘Padak Pao, Pad Pao’ for sportspersons. We will implement the old-age pension scheme for employees and the income limit for creamy layer of OBCs will be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Just like crime and criminals were eliminated from the state when the government was formed in 2005, this time as well when the government is formed, goons and miscreants will be thrown out of here,” he promised.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepender said Meham had always given direction to the politics in the nation and state.

Meanwhile, Bhupinder Hooda, accompanied by local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and some other party leaders, today reached Baba Mastnath Mathh here and met its Mehant, Baba Balak Nath, who is also the BJP MLA from Tizara (Alwar) in Rajasthan. A three-day annual fair is being organised in the Mathh these days and many dignitaries, including political leaders and other prominent persons, across the state used to visit the fair every year. It was the second day of the fair today.

Notably, Balak Nath’s name is being discussed by the BJP for its candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

