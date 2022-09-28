Production house booked for illegal drone shoot in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 27

The police have booked a production company, Luv Films, for allegedly flying a drone without permission in the M3M Golf Estate Society, Sector 65, on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by Karan Ambardar, a resident of the society, the production company was drone shooting a commercial project in a residential area without permission.

“This drone has been spotted several times in the area. Many residents also complained about it. We cannot continue to risk our privacy therefore legal action must be taken against the company,” added Ambardar in his complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Luv Films under Section 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC at the Sector 65 police station.

Inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO, said action would be taken in accordance with the law.

