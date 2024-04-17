Residents evacuated in Faridabad flat blaze

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 16

Residents of a flat in a high-rise society in Sector 82 here had a narrow escape as fire broke out in their flat on Tuesday. The staff and residents of the society doused the fire within an hour.

“The fire broke out in a flat located on the 12th floor of the K-Tower of the Grandeura society here around 12 pm, due to a short circuit in an AC installed in one of the rooms,” flat resident Aryan Goel said.

He said the family was able to get the fire under control with the help of the RWA staff and neighbours after they noticed flames. The AC and a nearby window was damaged in the incident, but the complete loss was yet to be assessed, he said.

“The maintenance and security staff along with RWA officials responded promptly to the call of help. The fire was doused before the arrival of the tender of the Fire Brigade Department,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad