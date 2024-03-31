Road mishap snuffs out 25-year-old doctor’s life

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 30

A 25-year-old doctor was killed after being hit by a tractor in Sector 55 here on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Izma Saifi, a resident of Sector 55, was on her way home when a speeding tractor hit her two-wheeler near the Labour Chowk area around 1.30 pm.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition where she was declared dead. The driver of the tractor managed to flee after the incident.

It is reported that Izma had recently got engaged and was to get married in January next year. She was working as a doctor at a private hospital in Greater Faridabad and used to commute on her two-wheeler.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. “We are gathering CCTV footage and information about the accused driver from locals,” said a police officer.

