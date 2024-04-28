Robbers decamp with jewellery, cellphones

Yamunanagar, April 27
Two miscreants reportedly robbed gold jewellery and two mobile phones from the house of a medical store owner in Jagadhri.
On the complaint of Neeraj Gupta of Netaji Subhash Nagar of Jagadhri, a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 394 (robbery) of the IPC at the city police station, Jagadhri.
The complainant said that her husband Lalit Mohan Gupta ran a medical store in Jagadhri. She said two miscreants entered her house on Friday around 7.25 pm.
She said the miscreants snatched her gold chain and earrings. She added that one of the miscreants pointed a pistol-like weapon at her and asked her to hand over all the cash at home. “I told them that we didn’t have any cash.” They then took away my phone. They also snatched a mobile phone from our tenant Shalu Gupta,” the complaint said.
