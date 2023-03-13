 Short winter, footwear industry in Bahadurgarh suffered Rs 2,500 cr loss : The Tribune India

Short winter, footwear industry in Bahadurgarh suffered Rs 2,500 cr loss

Short winter, footwear industry in Bahadurgarh suffered Rs 2,500 cr loss

Labourers at a footwear unit in Bahadurgarh town. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, March 12

Bahadurgarh footwear industry, the biggest hub of footwear in North India, has suffered an estimated loss to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore following around 25 per cent decline in the sales of footwear this winter season compared to the corresponding period last year, claims the Footwear Park Association, Bahadurgarh.

A short spell of cold, less number of weddings in November and a considerable rise in the goods and services tax (GST) are believed to be main reasons behind the fall in sales.

Over 2,000 large, medium and small-scale units associated with the footwear industry directly or indirectly were operational in Modern Industrial Estate (MIE), the HSIIDC Footwear Park and surrounding areas in Bahadurgarh town located on the border of Haryana and Delhi, while over two lakh people were employed in these factories, said sources.

“The total estimated annual turnover of the Bahadurgarh Footwear industry is around Rs 20,000 crore and more than 50 per cent comes in the winter season from October to February. Over 25 lakh pairs of shoes, sandals and slippers are manufactured in the industry every day, but the recently concluded winter season has caused a huge loss of Rs 2,500 crore to the industry following 25 per cent fall in the sales,” claimed Narendra Chhikara, senior vice-president of the Footwear Park Association, Bahadurgarh.

Chhikara maintained that for the winter season, the footwear production usually started in July and continued for the next three months for fulfilling the huge demand from October to February, but a short spell of cold this time, coupled with a few weddings in November, hit the footwear industry hard, leading to a drastic decline in the sales.

“Fashion and design play a vital role in the sale of footwear as customers do not like out-of-fashion footwear. A huge stock of shoes has remained unsold this winter season, forcing manufacturers to sell these at throwaway prices in order to get whatever they can from these. Rising inflation is also another vital factor, which makes the customers spend on footwear thoughtfully,” he pointed out.

Chhikara said last year, the GST was raised from 5 to 12 per cent on the footwear having price less than Rs 1,000 per pair, leading to a considerable rise in the rates. “High prices also took a toll on the sales so we demand the government to roll back the hike in the GST,” he added.

25% decline in sales

  • A short spell of cold, less number of weddings in November and a considerable rise in goods and services tax are believed to be main reasons for around 25 per cent decline in sales this winter season
  • Over 25 lakh pairs of shoes, sandals and slippers are manufactured in the industry every day
  • A huge stock of shoes has remained unsold this winter, forcing manufacturers to sell these at throwaway prices

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

3
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

4
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

5
Chandigarh

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

6
World

'Red Alert' report urges Australia to prepare for war with China in 3 years

7
Haryana

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

8
Sports

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

9
J & K

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

10
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: Naatu Naatu LIVE performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Frida...


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

4 of family booked on rape charge

Delhi man dies of electrocution

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30 °C

Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Open house: Is the annual hike in essential service charges justified?

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory