Sports trials to be held on Mar 27

Yamunanagar, March 24
Nine sports nurseries will start functioning in the district from April 1 and the trials for the selection of players will be held at Tejli Sports Complex on March 27. The trials will be held for boxing, hockey, kabaddi, wrestling, fencing, badminton, judo, lawn tennis and shooting. Shilpa Gupta, District Sports Officer, Yamunanagar, said in compliance with the departmental orders, nurseries would start from April 1. She said, “Players between the age group of 8 years and 19 years will be selected through trials for these nurseries. To participate in the trials, the players should reach Tejli Sports Complex at 9 am on 27 March. They will need to bring their birth certificates and Aadhaar cards.”
