Sports trials to be held on Mar 27

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 24

Nine sports nurseries will start functioning in the district from April 1 and the trials for the selection of players will be held at Tejli Sports Complex on March 27. The trials will be held for boxing, hockey, kabaddi, wrestling, fencing, badminton, judo, lawn tennis and shooting. Shilpa Gupta, District Sports Officer, Yamunanagar, said in compliance with the departmental orders, nurseries would start from April 1. She said, “Players between the age group of 8 years and 19 years will be selected through trials for these nurseries. To participate in the trials, the players should reach Tejli Sports Complex at 9 am on 27 March. They will need to bring their birth certificates and Aadhaar cards.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey #Kabaddi #Yamunanagar