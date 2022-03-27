Student murder case: Main accused held

Karnal, March 26
Family members, relatives and community members of Viren (18), who was stabbed to death two days back on a private school premises in Jaisinghpura allegedly by his classmate, today protested and alleged police inaction in the murder case.
In the evening, Gharaunda SHO Deepak Kumar Lee’s team arrested the main accused Subham of the same village from Babarpur in Panipat.
SP Ganga Ram Punia said that the main accused would be produced in court tomorrow where they would seek his custody. —
