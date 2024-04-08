Suicide pact: Two children also lose battle for life

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 7

After the death of a Bhiwani-based couple, who had attempted suicide along with their two children near the ADC office, the teenage son and daughter also died during treatment in a hospital today.

The four family members, residents of Mitathal village in Bhiwani district, had consumed poison near the office in the Mini-Secretariat complex on April 5.

While Dharamvir (48) and his wife Sushila Devi (38) had died yesterday, their son Mohit (15) and daughter Sakshi (17) died today. Civil Lines SHO Rajpal Singh said the bodies had been cremated after the post-mortem examination and action had been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.

A police spokesperson said Dharamvir had lodged a complaint regarding a property dispute with his brother. However, a social panchayat visited the police station and told them that they were trying to reach a conclusion, but the family reached the Mini-Secretariat and attempted suicide, which led to their death.

