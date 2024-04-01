Surjewala seeks votes for AAP candidate

Karnal, March 31
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala campaigned for INDIA bloc candidate and AAP state president Sushil Gupta in Cheeka block of Kaithal district today. Gupta is contesting from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat on AAP ticket.
He, along with Gupta, addressed a number of meetings in various villages and exhorted his supporters to ensure Gupta’s victory.
Criticising the BJP government, he said in the past 10 years, its tenure had proven harmful for the youth, farmers, the poor and other sections of society. It had failed to even fulfil its poll promises, he claimed.
Gupta appealed to people to vote for INDIA bloc for development.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Congress #INDIA bloc #Kaithal #Karnal #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Randeep Surjewala
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge