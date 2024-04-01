Surjewala seeks votes for AAP candidate

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 31

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala campaigned for INDIA bloc candidate and AAP state president Sushil Gupta in Cheeka block of Kaithal district today. Gupta is contesting from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat on AAP ticket.

He, along with Gupta, addressed a number of meetings in various villages and exhorted his supporters to ensure Gupta’s victory.

Criticising the BJP government, he said in the past 10 years, its tenure had proven harmful for the youth, farmers, the poor and other sections of society. It had failed to even fulfil its poll promises, he claimed.

Gupta appealed to people to vote for INDIA bloc for development.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #INDIA bloc #Kaithal #Karnal #Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #Randeep Surjewala