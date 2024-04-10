Taken measures to raise farm income, says Saini

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 9

Facing heat of resentment among farmers, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today tried to play the farmers card during his rally in Uklana town of Hisar district, which is hub of farmers in the region.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the Vijay Sankap rally here today, claimed the BJP-led Central and the state governments had taken concrete measures to increase the income of farmers, which had improved their condition.

“No government has done so much work for the welfare of the farmers as the BJP-led government has done during its tenure,” Saini said, adding that during the Congress regime, the farmers were able to sell only two crops — wheat and paddy on the MSP. But, the BJP has expanded this ambit and included many other crops under the procurement policy on the MSP,” he claimed.

Counting on the steps such as Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and subsidy on agricultural irrigation scheme, arrangement of water supply for irrigation, subsidy on tractors and other agricultural equipment, purchase of crops at MSP, the Chief Minister said during the Congress rule, only wheat and paddy were purchased on the MSP in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. “But, the BJP government has started procuring many other crops such as mustard and cotton apart from wheat and paddy at the MSP. It has been ensured that the price of the farmer’s crop is increased every year,” he said.

On former minister Birender Singh joining the Congress, he said former BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh and his father Birender Singh had gone back into the same marsh.

