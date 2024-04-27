Teacher alleges cyber bullying, case registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 26

A woman, who is a teacher at a private school, has alleged that she is facing cyber bullying.

In her complaint, the teacher said someone had made a fake social media account in the name of her school and uploaded her edited photo on that account.

“I got to know about this after someone told me about this account last week. The police should find the person behind the account. Everybody is making fun of me and I cannot tolerate this mental pressure. This can spoil my career,” the complainant said.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against an unidentified person under Section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at the cybercrime east police station. Probe was underway, a senior police officer said.

