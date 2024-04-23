Top official visits Bhiwani to oversee wheat procurement

Hisar, April 22
Dr Saket Kumar, Director General of Medical Education and Research Department, who is incharge for Bhiwani district for smooth operation of crop procurement process, conducted a surprise inspection of the grain market today.
The DG directed the officials related to procurement and lifting process that farmers should not face any kind of problem in selling the crops.
He also directed the officials to speed up the lifting process along with procurement. Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal was also present on the occasion.
The Deputy Commissioner said 23.42 lakh quintals of mustard had arrived in the district, out of which 19 lakh quintals had been lifted. He said instructions have been given to the officers and contractors concerned to speed up the lifting work. A total of 624 vehicles are engaged in lifting work in the district.
He said if any contractor is negligent in the lifting work, strict action will be taken against him.
