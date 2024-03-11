Will make Haryana No. 1 in development again: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Faridabad, March 10
The top slot in development lost by the state under the present rule will be regained if the Congress returns to power, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said while addressing a Jan Akrosh rally here today.
“The state is tottering in all aspects, including civic infrastructure, hospitals, educational institutions, employment, corruption and law and order,” he claimed. Two lakh posts were vacant in government departments and the youth were offered part-time jobs through the Kaushal Rojgar Nigam portal, with no job security, poor salary and no pension, he said.
The state had become a hub of scams, he said, claiming that in Faridabad, no one had been punished in the Rs 200 crore MC scam so far. Instead of completing any major development project, people were being fleeced in the name of toll plazas.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...