Will make Haryana No. 1 in development again: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Faridabad, March 10

The top slot in development lost by the state under the present rule will be regained if the Congress returns to power, former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said while addressing a Jan Akrosh rally here today.

“The state is tottering in all aspects, including civic infrastructure, hospitals, educational institutions, employment, corruption and law and order,” he claimed. Two lakh posts were vacant in government departments and the youth were offered part-time jobs through the Kaushal Rojgar Nigam portal, with no job security, poor salary and no pension, he said.

The state had become a hub of scams, he said, claiming that in Faridabad, no one had been punished in the Rs 200 crore MC scam so far. Instead of completing any major development project, people were being fleeced in the name of toll plazas.

