Youth held with Rs 13,500 fake currency

Gurugram, January 10
The Nuh police arrested a 19-year-old youth involved in the printing and selling of fake currency notes. Counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 13,500 were seized. The accused was produced in a city court on Monday, and later sent to seven-day police remand.
“The accused has been identified as Najir, a resident of Dheegdaka village in Palwal district. As many as 25 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and five of Rs 200 denomination were seized,” said Mamta Kharab, DSP, Nuh.
According to the police, the accused was arrested by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Nuh. During the preliminary questioning, the accused confessed to committing the crime, and told the police that two of his friends were also involved in it, added the police. “We are questioning the accused to find out the place where they printed the fake notes. Our team is also conducting raids to nab the other accused involved in thecrime,” said DSP Kharab.
