Antiviral drugs may reduce monkeypox symptoms, shorten contagious phase: Lancet study

Researchers report detection of the virus in blood and throat swabs

Antiviral drugs may reduce monkeypox symptoms, shorten contagious phase: Lancet study

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters

PTI

New Delhi, May 25

Some antiviral medications might have the potential to shorten symptoms of monkeypox and reduce the amount of time a patient is contagious, according to a study of seven patients diagnosed with the rare viral disease in the UK between 2018 and 2021.

The cases analysed in the study, published on Tuesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, represent the first instances of in-hospital transmission and household transmission outside of Africa.

The research also reported the patient response to the first off-label use of two different antiviral medications—brincidofovir and tecovirimat—to treat the disease.

The study found little evidence that brincidofovir was of clinical benefit but concluded that further research into the potential of tecovirimat would be warranted.

The researchers also report detection of monkeypox virus in blood and throat swabs.

As optimum infection control and treatment strategies for this disease are not yet established, data from the study could help inform global efforts to further understand the clinical features of the disease as well as transmission dynamics, they said.

“As public health officials are trying to understand what is causing the May 2022 monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America—which have affected several patients who reported neither travel nor an identified link to a previously known case—our study offers some of the first insights into the use of antivirals for the treatment of monkeypox in humans,” said Hugh Adler of the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, UK.

“Although this latest outbreak has affected more patients than we had previously encountered in the UK, historically monkeypox has not transmitted very efficiently between people, and overall the risk to public health is low,” Adler, lead author on the paper, said.

With international travel returning to pre-pandemic levels, public health officials and healthcare workers around the world must remain vigilant to the possibility of new cases of monkeypox, said Nick Price of Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, senior author on the paper.

Of the seven UK monkeypox cases analysed in the study, four were imported from West Africa with three further cases occurring due to human-to-human transmission within the case clusters.

Monkeypox, a close relative of the smallpox virus, is a rare disease classified as a High Consequence Infectious Disease (HCID) by the UK Health Security Agency.

There are currently no licensed treatments for monkeypox and there is limited data on the duration of its contagiousness, with the incubation period ranging from five to 21 days.

The study authors observed clinical data alongside laboratory results from blood tests and nose-and-throat swabs to describe the duration and clinical features of monkeypox in a high-income setting.

Researchers also reported patient response to antiviral medications developed to treat smallpox—brincidofovir and tecovirimat—which have previously demonstrated some efficacy against monkeypox in animals.

Between 2018 and 2019, four patients observed in the study were treated for monkeypox in HCID units in England. Three of these cases were imported from West Africa.

The fourth case occurred in a healthcare worker 18 days after initial exposure to the virus and was the first example of monkeypox transmission in a hospital setting outside of Africa.

The initial three patients were treated with brincidofovir seven days after the initial onset of the rash.

The study found that brincidofovir did not have any convincing clinical benefit in treating monkeypox and alterations in liver blood tests were observed.

The researchers noted that it is not known whether brincidofovir administration earlier in the course of the disease or at a different dosing schedule would have yielded different clinical outcomes.

Despite this, all three patients, plus the fourth hospital transmission patient, made a full recovery, they said.

Three further cases of monkeypox were reported in the UK in 2021 in a family travelling from Nigeria, with two of these cases being the first examples of household transmission outside of Africa.

One of the 2021 UK patients was treated with tecovirimat and experienced a shorter duration of symptoms and upper respiratory tract viral shedding than the other cases in this cluster, the researchers said.

However, they note that conclusions are unable to be drawn on antiviral effectiveness against monkeypox in such a small cohort, calling for further research into antivirals to treat this neglected tropical disease.

“During previous outbreaks of monkeypox, patients were considered infectious until all lesions crusted over,” said Catherine Houlihan, of the UK Health Security Agency and University College London, one of the co-authors of the paper.

“In these seven UK cases, viral shedding was observed for at least three weeks following infection. However, data on infectivity remains limited, and is an important area for future study,” said Houlihan.

The authors acknowledge some limitations with this study, primarily its observational nature and the small number of cases analysed.

They were also unable to confirm positive monkeypox PCR test results with laboratory samples of the virus, meaning that ongoing shedding of contagious virus was unable to be verified.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Before sacking Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'

2
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid

3
Nation

BJP–Congress exchange charges over Rahul Gandhi's meeting with 'anti-India, anti-Hindu' Jeremy Corbyn

4
Punjab

Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in

5
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu to get Rosemary tea in morning and Chamomile tea at bedtime in jail

6
Punjab

Dr Vijay Singla tried to 'sideline' honest department officers

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

8
Schools

19 students killed In Texas school shooting; 18-year-old shooter dead

9
Punjab

Buzz over 2 Punjab Congress leaders looking to jump ship

10
Punjab

Vijay Singla's arrest: PCMSA welcomes government's endeavours against corruption

Don't Miss

View All
Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings
Punjab

Licence must for playing sound recordings at weddings: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu to get Rosemary tea in morning and Chamomile tea at bedtime in jail

Finding mother’s phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well
Trending

Finding mother's phone unlocked, toddler places order for 31 cheeseburgers, leaves generous tip as well

Aishwarya Rai’s modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; guess how much she was paid

Differently abled beggar in MP's Chhindwara buys moped for whopping Rs 90,000 for his ailing wife, see viral video
Trending

Differently abled beggar buys moped for whopping Rs 90,000 for his ailing wife, see viral video

Is Dharmendra’s health the reason Sunny Deol is planning his son Karan’s wedding in a hurry?
Trending

Is Dharmendra's health the reason Sunny Deol is planning his son Karan's wedding in a hurry?

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

Top News

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files RS nomination from SP

Kapil Sibal quits Cong, files for Rajya Sabha with SP support

Will be an independent voice in RS and will continue to work...

Chinese visa scam: ED registers money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, others

Chinese visa scam: ED registers money-laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, others

The federal agency has filed its case under the criminal sec...

3 Pakistani terrorists, J-K cop killed in Baramulla encounter

3 Pakistani terrorists, J-K cop killed in Baramulla encounter

Details of the operation are awaited

NIA court to deliver quantum of sentence for Yasin Malik today

NIA court to deliver quantum of sentence to Yasin Malik today

He had pleaded guilty earlier

Double murder in Punjab’s Ludhiana: couple found dead in GTB Nagar

Elderly couple found murdered in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Police suspect involvement of someone close to the family

Cities

View All

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

Digging case: Affected residents told to vacate homes in Amritsar

LIC agent kills husband in Amritsar, held

After anti-encroachment drive, it's business as usual in Amritsar

Zero pendency in mSeva portal, claims Amritsar civic body

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Make arrangements to accommodate security forces in Amritsar, Education Dept told

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Chandigarh: Amid monkeypox fear, PGI told to keep a close watch

Chandigarh Adviser: Show way in governance reforms

Need-based changes in Chandigarh: Temporary structures may not be removed for time being, says HC

8 Industrial Area parks of Chandigarh to get makeover

Chandigarh sees coldest day of season with maximum temperature 8.5°C below normal

ASI says deities in Qutub complex can’t be allowed

ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed

Qutub Minar is not a place of worship: ASI opposes plea seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain deities inside complex

Tajinder Bagga case: HC asks Delhi Police to respond to Punjab Police's plea to quash abduction FIR

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Protesting staff lock gates of Civil Surgeon’s office

Protesting staff lock gates of Jalandhar Civil Surgeon's office

Unmanned spacecraft will be launched next year: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Breakthrough in gold robbery case in Jalandhar, two held

6 years on, Jalandhar civic body's UID number plate project fails to become reality

Back from scouting camp, these young kids from Jalandhar schools are a changed lot

Double murder in Punjab’s Ludhiana: couple found dead in GTB Nagar

Elderly couple found murdered in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Against textile park, green activists meet Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Ludhiana administration gears up for monsoon, sets up 24x7 control room

Proposed Textile Park near Sutlej: PAC members submit memo to Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Dowry death: 10-years rigorous imprisonment for husband, in-laws in Ludhiana

Court accepts diet plan for Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu to get Rosemary tea in morning and Chamomile tea at bedtime in jail

PUTA representatives meet Punjab FM Harpal Cheema, discuss Punjabi University's financial health

Kartar Singh Sarabha's birth anniversary commemorated at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Simrandeep Kaur wins Spelling Bee contest