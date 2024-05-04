 IBD is often misdiagnosed : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

IBD is often misdiagnosed

Confused with other gastro-intestinal issues, diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease can get delayed

IBD is often misdiagnosed

At 15 lakh cases, India is believed to have the second largest patient base globally after the US.



Vishal Sharma

Mrs Bela T (47) had been having irregular episodes of bloody diarrhoea for 10 years and would often take antibiotics for it. Two years after the onset of symptoms, she was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, but stopped treatment after her symptoms improved. When she experienced severe abdominal pain with bleeding, further evaluation showed the presence of disseminated colon cancer due to untreated ulcerative colitis, a subtype of inflammatory bowel disease or IBD.

At 15 lakh cases, India is believed to have the second largest patient base globally after the US. An autoimmune disease of the gut, its numbers are expected to increase in the coming years. While the causes are not entirely clear, it is believed that both genetic and environmental factors result in an autoimmune process that injures the gut and its barrier. Some studies attribute the rising numbers to westernisation of Indian lifestyles, increased intake of fat and carbohydrate-rich diet, reduction in fibre intake and rising use of ultra-processed foods.

Although lumped under a single term ‘IBD’, the disease is broadly recognised to have two sub-types — ulcerative colitis (largely affecting the large intestine) and Crohn’s disease (which may affect both large and small intestines). Besides the intestines, IBD may also have extra-intestinal manifestations resulting in many problems, including those related to joints, skin, liver and various other organs.

Non-specific symptoms

IBD’s symptoms are diverse and non-specific. Most patients experience bleeding in stools, long-standing diarrhoea, abdominal pain, intestinal obstruction, weight loss, etc. A diagnostic delay is well recognised due to the non-specificity of symptoms. Absence of specific clinical features, limited access to diagnostic facilities, confusion with other gastro-intestinal diseases that may mimic IBD, and lack of awareness about this condition remain major factors behind a delayed diagnosis.

In TB-endemic countries such as India, gastrointestinal tuberculosis closely mimics Crohn’s disease. Delay in diagnosis may cause complications like intestinal strictures, intestinal obstruction, massive bleeding or even colon cancer.

There is no permanent cure for IBD. The Hindi name ‘sangrahani’ aptly captures the disease’s chronic nature. IBD patients have to take medication throughout their life, making it an expensive affair. Many go through a cycle of denial, searching for a permanent cure, stopping standard therapy and trying alternative therapies, which often result in reactivation of the disease. These flare-ups usually result in increased cost of care, need for hospitalisation and emergency surgery. Managing IBD needs coordinated care between doctors and the patient.

Symptoms often take a toll on patients. Active disease is associated with fatigue, abdominal pain, bloody diarrhoea that may cause low BP, malnutrition, systemic toxicity, etc, endangering a patient’s life or necessitating surgery. As it is usually a prolonged problem, it may result in absenteeism from work, loss of job, low self-esteem, inability to do normal activities, travel, etc, as patients need access to clean toilets and hygienic food.

The disease has been recognised to impact the mental health of both patients and caregivers. However, if IBD remains under control, patients can live a near-normal life with routine activities and dietary precautions.

Standard therapy for IBD has been 5-aminosalicylates (routine IBD medication), steroids and immune-modulators. While steroids are cost-effective, have quick action and excellent response rates, their prolonged use is associated with significant adverse effects, including bone loss, risk of diabetes, cataract, deranged lipid profile, etc.

Recent research has identified some specific inflammatory mediators (chemical agents in the body) responsible for IBD. This has made feasible the possibility of targeted therapies that may have less immunosuppression and adverse effects. Unfortunately, some of these therapies are costly and not affordable for many IBD patients. However, advances, including introduction of biosimilars (drug similar to another biological medicine) and generic small molecules, and increasing insurance coverage through private and government insurance schemes, are likely to improve the access to advanced IBD therapies to a large number of patients.

Lifestyle measures for IBD patients

  • Eat hygienic, well-cooked and balanced diet.
  • Increase fibre intake. Many studies say fibre plays a significant role in reducing IBD due to its influence on healthy gut bacteria. However, in a subset of patients with narrowing in intestine (intestinal strictures), fibre may be detrimental.
  • Reduce fried and fast food.
  • Avoid eating out as hygiene may be a concern.
  • Have more curd, buttermilk, fruits and vegetables.
  • Opt for adult vaccinations for preventable diseases, as IBD and certain medications may reduce immunity and result in increased risk or adverse outcomes of infections.
  • Avoid painkillers and antibiotics unless prescribed.
  • Be compliant with treatment and regular with follow-up.

When to consult the doctor

  • Blood in stools
  • Long-standing or recurrent diarrhoea
  • Urgency to pass stool and increased frequency of bowel movements
  • Recurrent pain in abdomen
  • Intestinal obstruction
  • Unexplained weight loss or anaemia
  • Non-healing or complex perianal fistula

— The writer is Additional Professor, Gastroenterology, PGIMER, Chandigarh

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

3
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

7
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

After molestation charge, West Bengal Guv says expect more

After molestation charge, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says expect more

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on account of poll, says Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at airport

Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

4 kg crystal meth, 1 kg heroin seized from Amritsar peddler

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at varsity hostel

5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

Despite Balbir Singh Seechewal’s ‘green manifesto’, environment not a burning issue in Punjab

Divyangs, elderly persons urged to use Sakhsham app for poll-related facilities

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib