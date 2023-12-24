1,157 take part in Agniveer rally at Mandi

Mandi, December 23
As many as 1,157 youth from Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts participated in the Agniveer recruitment rally at the Padal ground here during the first three days of the drive. The recruitment drive led by the Army Recruiting Office, Mandi, began on December 20 and will continue till tomorrow.
Director, Army Recruitment Office, Mandi, Col DS Samant said that on the first day, 255 youth (250 were from Kullu and five from Lahaul and Spiti) took part in the recruitment process. On December 21, 473 youths of Mandi district took part in various activities showing endurance during the rally.
“On the third day of recruitment yesterday, 504 youth, who had passed the written examination from Jogindernagar, Karsog, Kataula, Kotli, Ladbhadol, Makreri and Mandap tehsils and sub-tehsils of Mandi district, were invited and 429 of them underwent the physical test,” he said.
