Rs 1,500 financial assistance to women: Congress gave false guarantee, says Sudhir Sharma

Dharamsala, April 17

Congress rebel and BJP candidate from Dharamsala Sudhir Sharma, in a press release issued here today, said that the Congress government in the state was trying to deceive women by making them fill the form for Rs 1,500 for the second time. Earlier also, women were made to fill the forms, but they were not given the money even after 14 months.

Sudhir Sharma said that the state Congress had given a false guarantee of Rs 1,500 to women. At first, the government kept distancing itself from this scheme, but later when public pressure mounted, Lahaul, the place with the lowest number of women in the state, was chosen to implement the scheme. After that the scheme was shelved. The government should have taken steps to implement this scheme in the first Cabinet as per the election promise, but the Sukhu government did not do so. Now when there are byelections in Himachal along with Lok Sabha elections in the country, the government is talking about getting the form filled for the second time. There are a lot of conditions in the new form. This will reduce the number of eligible women further, he said.

Sudhir Sharma said it was a sad state of affairs that the government did not even have of the data of eligible women. “Anyway, the women of Himachal did not ask for any money from the government. Himachali women are hardworking. The vision of making the women of Himachal and the country stand on their own feet has been made in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra. Under this, the Central government will brand the products of all the self-help groups in the country and state. The BJP government will brand the self-help groups of any sector from education, health, retail,” Sudhir Sharma said adding that this was Modi’s guarantee. Narendra Modi is going to form government for the third time.

