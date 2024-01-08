Rs 10 crore water sports complex to come up at Androuli village: Bali

Our Correspondent

Una, January 7

Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Raghubir Singh Bali today announced that a sum of Rs 10 crore would be spent in Androuli village on the banks of Gobind Sagar lake in Bangana sub division of Una district to boost tourism. He was the chief guest at the Adventure Tourism Festival organised in Androuli where paragliding and water sports events were organised.

Addressing a gathering at Androuli after inspecting the upcoming water sports complex, Bali, who is also the vice chairman of the HP Tourism Board with Cabinet rank, said the funds would be provided from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) kitty. He directed the officials to locate a suitable chunk of land near the reservoir bank where a tourism cafe can be constructed.

Bali said if land was not available due to restrictions by the Bhakra Beas Management Board on constructing structures near the reservoir banks, a floating cafe will be provided. He directed the officers to initiate the tendering process for water sports infrastructure and a cafe at the earliest so that work can be completed during the remaining four-year term of the Congress.

The Congress leader told local MLA Davinder Bhutto to personally pursue the progress of works within the tourism and other departments and ensure that the work executed was of good quality and within the stipulated time period.

Bali said the Gobind Sagar lake presents a picturesque view with vast stretch of water surrounded by hills, adding that the area has good potential for tourism and that the government will explore it to its full potential. He said a number of spots were being developed in the state with ADB funding, adding that spots near Baba Balak Nath, Nagrota, Palampur and Nadaun will be developed in the first phase with an ADB funding of Rs 350 crore.

School children presented cultural items during the festival. Kutlehar MLA Davinder Bhutto, ADC Mahender Pal Gurjar and Deputy Chief Engineer of BBMB, HN Kamboj were also present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gobind Sagar Lake #Una