10 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 28
Ten Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 285,044. However, there was no death due to the virus.The active cases stood at 42. Three cases each were recorded in Hamirpur and Kangra, two in Mandi and one each in Kinnaur and Kullu districts.
