 118 tourists rescued from Sangla valley : The Tribune India

118 tourists rescued from Sangla valley

CM brings 9 persons with him in helicopter

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu at the Army relief camp at Choling in Kinnaur where he met people rescued from Sangla. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 13

The government today evacuated all 118 stranded tourists from the Sangla valley of Kinnaur district.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) with the help of ITBP personnel and the district administration managed to airlift the stranded tourists from Sangla to Choling village, from where they would travel by road to Shimla and then to their home states. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu thanked the IAF for helping in rescuing stranded persons.

Sukhu brought nine tourists with him in his helicopter. “It was nice to see the head of the state personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations,” said Taali from Israel and Chester from New Zealand. Among those evacuated were 34 tourists from West Bengal, who were stranded in Sangla for the past five days. “We got all help, including medical aid, from the district administration and locals, too, extended all possible help,” said Shonali Chatterjee, as she boarded an IAF helicopter.

The Chief Minister announced an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh each to all affected families. He said that they would be given the option of government land in lieu for the houses and land they had lost. He asked for the construction of a concrete wall along the Tong-Tong Che Nullah, which causes major damage during the rainy season.

Sukhu interacted with the victims of flashfloods at Sangla and Kuppa Barrage and assured them of all possible help and a fair compensation from the government. Later, he visited the Army Relief Camp at Choling village in the district.

