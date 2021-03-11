2.5 lakh thalassaemia carriers likely in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 9

There could be around 2.5 lakh thalassaemia carriers in the state. “We had done a study in which 2.6 per cent people were found to be thalassemia carriers. We had sent the study report to the Central Government and it was approved,” said Dr Omesh Bharti, medical scientist and Padma Shree awardee. He added that Himachal Pradesh was the only state where a detailed survey had been done to map the problem.

Dr Bharti was addressing a webinar on ‘The Rights of Thalassemia Children and Significance of Blood Donation’, organised by the Umang Foundation. He said that thalassaemia is a genetic blood disorder, which transmits through genes from parents to children. “A child born to two carriers of the faulty genes get the disease. The pre-marriage thalassemia detection test is the only way to get rid of the problem. A thalassaemia carrier should not marry a carrier,” he added.

He said that the symptom of the disease becomes visible at the age of five or six months, with the child becoming pale and his growth slowing down. “The child needs blood transfusion and medicines throughout his life. Its full cure is still not possible.” he said.