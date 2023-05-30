Rs 2 cr to be spent on Tindi-Bhujund road: Lahaul MLA

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 29

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur said yesterday that the Tindi-Bhujund road in the district would be constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

The MLA said, “To strengthen road network in Lahaul and Spiti, the government is providing adequate funds under the tribal sub-plan.”

He said, “Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 2 crore is being spent on the construction of the Tindi-Bhujund road, Rs 7 lakh on the Tindi gram panchayat’s link road, Rs 3 lakh on Lohani road, Rs 4 lakh on Barod Ken road, Rs 5 lakh on Bhujund to Rasayani road and Rs 5 lakh on the Bakarwal road.”

He said a primary health centre would be buitl at Tindi at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore.