4.87 lakh pilgrims visit 9 state shrines amid Navratri festivity

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 19

During the Navratri festival, a large number of pilgrims both from the state and other parts of the country are reaching Himachal to pay obeisance at prominent shrines these days.

As per police department record, as many as 4,87,491 pilgrims from the state and Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other areas have offered prayers in the first five days of ‘Navratri festival’ beginning October 15.

The state police have made elaborate arrangements for safety, security and traffic management for these pilgrims. The police personnel have been deputed in large numbers at prominent shrines to ensure safety and regulate flow of of pilgrims to shrines.

The police department is dedicated to ensuring safety of pilgrims and well-equipped to control crime incidents or any emergency situation during the festival season, police officials said.

As per data received from police department, as many as 54,332 pilgrims offered prayers at Chintpurni temple in Una district, 1,48,840 pilgrims paid obeisance at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district, 33,000 pilgrims visited Jawalji shrine, 44,525 pilgrims visited Brejeshwari temple and 36,659 pilgrims offered prayers at Chamunda Devi temple in Kangra district.

As many as 1,44,500 pilgrims offered prayers in Sirmaur district, 6,645 pilgrims visited Tara Devi shrine, 9,000 pilgrims visited Hatkoti Durga Mata temple and 10,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at Kalibadi temple in Shimla district in the past five days.

#Shimla