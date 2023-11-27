52-year-old murdered

Palampur, November 26
A 52-year-old resident of Lagroo village (Jwalamukhi sub-division), Gurdyal Singh, who was missing since Friday night, was found murdered 200m away from his house this morning.
DSP Jwalamukhi Vikas Dhiman said Lagroo police post in-charge received information that a body was lying in the village. The DSP said a case under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered and no arrest has been made so far.
