52-year-old murdered

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 26

A 52-year-old resident of Lagroo village (Jwalamukhi sub-division), Gurdyal Singh, who was missing since Friday night, was found murdered 200m away from his house this morning.

DSP Jwalamukhi Vikas Dhiman said Lagroo police post in-charge received information that a body was lying in the village. The DSP said a case under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered and no arrest has been made so far.

