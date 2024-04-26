Una: 59 flying squads to check movement of illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 25

Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise Dr Yunus today said that the department was geared up to ensure free and fair elections in the state. Addressing mediapersons here today, he said 59 flying squads and 22 static teams had been constituted by the department to deal with movement of illicit liquor, unaccounted currency and other material which could be used to bribe voters.

Dr Yunus said inter-state coordination with the counterparts in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir had been ensured to bring about greater effectiveness to the drive. He informed that 4 lakh litres of country liquor and Indian made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) had been seized by the department, which includes 1.5 lakh litres from Una district alone. He said the information received from the public had played crucial role in this regard, adding that people can call on the department’s toll free number 18001808062 to convey information regarding movement of illicit material and that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

Dr Yunus said discrepancies had been reported in a liquor bottling plant in Una and a SIT had been constituted to look into the matter. The plant has been sealed and investigations are in progress, he said, adding that on Wednesday, one lakh litres of country fermented liquor was seized in the Mand area of Nurpur. He said in Bilaspur district, 10,000 litres of illicit liquor has been seized from Dher Majari village.

In view of the Model Code of Conduct during the elections, Dr Yunus said e-way bill for goods having the value more than Rs 50,000 was a must. Besides, precious metals like gold and silver besides cash, while being transported, should have valid documents, failing which these are liable to be seized.

