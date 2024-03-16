62 given relief under SC/ST Act in Sirmaur

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 15

A district-level vigilance and monitoring committee meeting was held here today under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. While presiding over the meeting, Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said a relief amount of Rs 71.45 lakh had been distributed to 62 victims in 51 cases of the district during the last three-and-a-half years.

He said a total of 53 cases were registered under the Act during 2021 to March 2024, out of which 31 cases were pending in the court and 10 have been disposed of.

He said apart from the relief amount the victims, ration, utensils, financial support etc. were also provided to the victim’s family.

The Deputy Commissioner said the relief amount should be provided to the victim immediately as per the rules. He added that cases of any kind of atrocities against people belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities should be taken seriously.

He said cases of any kind of discrimination and untouchability in any school or Anganwadi of the district were being closely monitored.

He said during the last three months, a relief amount of Rs 2 lakh has been released in favour of four victims.

