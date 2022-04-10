Anurag takes a dig at AAP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 9

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said AAP was facing defection as the people of Himachal had not only been ignored, but also insulted during the visit of Kejriwal to Mandi earlier this week.

Anurag, who is considered instrumental in making the state AAP president and two others join the BJP at midnight, today mocked at AAP for castigating its leaders, the moment they joined the BJP. “They were good people for the last eight years but turned bad within half an hour of joining the BJP,” he scoffed at reaction of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Mocks at AAP They were good people for the last eight years but turned bad within half an hour of joining the BJP,”. —Anurag, Union Minister

“He (Kejriwal) did not even set his foot on the soil of HP as he did not step out of the vehicle,” reacted Thakur. He said this was the difference between the BJP which honours its leaders and workers while AAP disowns those who toiled hard to establish the party in Himachal.

Replying to a query if Congress leaders from Himachal too would join the BJP, he said he was not in a position to reveal.

Sisodia lashed out at the BJP for making their leaders join their party. “They are so fearful of the AAP that the national chief of the biggest political party in the world made AAP leaders join their party,” Sisodia had reacted to the defection from his party in HP even before finding its feet.