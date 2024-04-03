Aruna appointed member of Himachal Pradesh University executive body

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 2

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has appointed Aruna Bhardwaj, Principal, Government College, Kotla Khurd, in Una district as a member of the Executive Council for two years with immediate effect.

Aruna has been appointed in place of Manjeet Sharma. She was also appointed a member of the University Court under the provision of Statute 8 (1) (viii) (amended) of the First Statue.

