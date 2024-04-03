Aruna appointed member of Himachal Pradesh University executive body

Shimla, April 2
Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has appointed Aruna Bhardwaj, Principal, Government College, Kotla Khurd, in Una district as a member of the Executive Council for two years with immediate effect.
Aruna has been appointed in place of Manjeet Sharma. She was also appointed a member of the University Court under the provision of Statute 8 (1) (viii) (amended) of the First Statue.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and ca...
‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh
In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...