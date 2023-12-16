HP High Court Bar Association opposes restoration of State Administrative Tribunal

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, December 15

The office-bearers of the HP High Court Bar Association today submitted a memorandum to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla against the decision of the state government to restore the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT).

The association stated in the memorandum that the reopening of the tribunal would cause a lot of problems to litigants. Since this institution was closed twice in the past, reopening it would be against the interest of the litigants. The decision in cases would be delayed, adversely affecting the interests of employees as well, it added.

Ajit Saklani, vice-president of the Bar Association, said that they requested the Governor to intervene in the matter.

