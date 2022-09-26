BCS holds event for cancer patients

Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, held a function for the cancer patients of the Indira Gandhi Medical College. The students organised a multi-faith service in hindi and english for the patients. The students then put up a mini fete where several games were held in which the patients could win prizes. School Director Simon Weale said, “ The students presented songs and band performances, and performed natti with the patients.”

St Bede’s College celebrates NSS Day

The NSS Day event was celebrated at St Bede's College, Shimla, on Saturday. Students of St Bede's College attended the event with full enthusiasm in the college auditorium. College NSS unit’s president Sakshi gave a presentation on the NSS Day and explained the importance of service in everyone's lives. The students also performed bhangra.

Conference on Environment

A two-day national conference on the theme ‘Science, Technology, Environment vis-à-vis Sustainable Environment’ concluded at the Department of Biosciences of the Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. The valedictory event was presided over virtually by HPU Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal. Organising secretary of the conference Rajesh Kumar said about 300 participants attended the conference. More than 150 researchers presented their research work through oral, poster and virtual mode.

Annual day at St Edward's School

The annual function for Classes I and II of St Edward's School, Shimla, was held on Saturday. The function based on the theme 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The students performed Kashmiri folk dance, natti, bhangra , Gujarati folk dance, Assamese folk dance, Maharashtrian folk dance and dances of Kerala. The programme ended with the felicitation of the chief guests.

