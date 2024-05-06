BJP betrayed its Mandi workers by giving ticket to Kangana: Congress

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 5

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) national coordinator Amrit Gill on Sunday said BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut should tell people what she had done for the BJP. She said Ranaut was given the party ticket despite the fact that she was never associated with the party and cited this as a betrayal to the dedicated workers of the BJP.

Ignored hp during floods last year Kangana is the daughter of Himachal, but she never came out in support of the state when heavy floods devastated Himachal last year. Many Bollywood stars had extended support to the state government in those times. — Amrit Gill, AICC National Coordinator

She said Congress candidate from Mandi seat PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh is a visionary leader. His family has been in politics and serving the state for the last 60 years.

“Kangana is the daughter of Himachal, but she never came out in support of the state when heavy floods devastated Himachal last year. Many Bollywood stars had extended support to the state government in those times,” she said.

“Vikramaditya is connected with the state people. He will be seen serving people even after the elections. But like Sunny Deol, the MP who won from Hoshiarpur LS constituency of Punjab, people of Mandi will have to keep searching for Kangana post-polls,” she said.

Gill said, “PM Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs every year, which was never fulfilled. As soon the Congress comes to power, it will take steps to fill 30 lakh vacant government jobs in various departments. Elderly women will be provided with Rs 1 lakh annually,” she said.

