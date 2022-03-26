BJP councillors absent, Solan MC passes Rs179 crore Budget

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 25

The Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) today passed its second Budget of Rs 179.10 crore in the absence of BJP councillors, who missed the proceedings due to a party programme in the city. The BJP councillors had given a written request for the postponement of the Budget session by a day but it was not accepted.

The Congress has nine councillors, the BJP seven elected and five nominated councillors while there is one Independent councillor.

Door-to-door garbage collection issue discussed The Congress has nine councillors, the BJP has seven elected and five nominated councillors and there is one Independent councillor.

BJP councillors reportedly missed the proceedings due to a programme in the city.

Key issues, including that of door-to-door garbage collection which is at present being done under the City Livelihood Centre on the outsourced basis, were discussed at the meeting.

Mayor Punam Grover presented the Budget in the presence of Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura, Independent councillor Manish Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Joint Commissioner Visrut Bharti.

Key issues such as door-to-door garbage collection, which is at present being done under the City Livelihood Centre on the outsourced basis, was also discussed. It was decided to take up the issue in the General House.

The budget for the construction of the residences of the Commissioner and the Joint Commissioner was also approved. In major areas such as operation and maintenance, as against an expenditure of Rs 8.12 crore incurred in 2021-22, Rs 10.81 crore had been proposed for the next fiscal year. Similarly, as against revenue grants of Rs 10.60 lakh in the current fiscal, Rs 86.50 lakh had been proposed for the next year.

A sum of Rs 22.01 crore had been proposed as establishment expenses against Rs 10.22 crore incurred in the current fiscal. Fixed assets are of Rs 36.85 crore while capital works in progress have been pegged at Rs 87.2 crore with stock-in hand of Rs 50 lakh.