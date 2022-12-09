BJP loses but Thakur grows in stature

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 8

Often referred to as an “accidental’ Chief Minister” by his detractors and the Congress, Jai Ram Thakur’s political stature has grown tremendously despite the BJP’s defeat. He not only won by a record margin of 38,000 votes, but also the BJP performed impressively by winning nine of the 10 seats in his home district of Mandi.

In the last Vidhan Sabha poll in 2017 also, the BJP had swept Mandi by winning nine seats while Jogindernagar was won by Independent Prakash Rana.

Despite the BJP failing to script political history by changing the ‘rivaz’ of no party repeating its government, a feat unachieved since 1985, Thakur’s standing in party will certainly surge after today’s poll outcome. With Thakur often being referred to as “accidental CM” by the Congress, the BJP’s outstanding performance in Mandi and his own record victory margin bely the impression that he made it to the top post by default.

The fact that the BJP held on to almost all nine seats it won last time barring one, the poll clearly indicates that the people of the district have expressed their gratitude to the CM and the works that he has undertaken not only in his own constituency of Seraj, but also in all other segments of Mandi.

The results in Mandi are also a befitting reply to the CM’s detractors within the party, who often accused him of being a poor administrator and not sufficiently aggressive in his nature. “Had it not been for the BJP’s impressive performance in Mandi, the BJP would have secured just about 20 seats or even less than that,” admitted a senior MLA from Mandi.

BJP national president JP Nadda had made it clear that if the BJP came to power, Thakur would be the CM. Thakur had emerged as a dark horse even in the last elections as the declared Chief Minister PK Dhumal lost from Sujanpur in Hamirpur.

Former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti and five-time MLA and staunch Dhumal loyalist Ravinder Ravi too lost, catapulting Thakur into the CMs post. It is his humility, good nature and rural background that appeal to the people.