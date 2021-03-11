BJP morcha to popularise plans for minorities

Shimla, June 1
Ajmal Husain Zaidi, vice-president of the BJP National Minority Morcha, would interact with booth-level workers and visit Assembly constituencies along with members of minority communities.
Zaidi reached Shimla today and interacted with party general secretary Trilok Jamwal. He said that the morcha would popularise the schemes launched by the Union Government for the uplift of minorities.
