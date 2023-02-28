BJP protests against denotification of institutions by Congress govt in Himachal

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 27

A large number of BJP workers under the leadership of party’s state general secretary Trilok Kapoor today protested against the Congress government for denotifying institutions opened by the previous Jai Ram Thakur government after April 1 last year.

The BJP workers assembled in the PWD rest house. Later, they took out a rally to the mini secretariat. A memorandum demanding stopping such “anti-people” decisions and the revocation of denotification issued by the government was submitted to the Governor through Palampur SDM.

Talking to the media, Trilok Kapoor alleged that the Sukhvinder Sukhu government had denotified institutions opened during the BJP rule even without a Cabinet decision, indicating political vendetta.

Kapoor said the government was diverting the attention of the public from the 10 guarantees given by the Congress before the Assembly polls. He said the law and order situation in the state had moved from bad to worse in the past two months. The Sukhu government had failed to check illegal activities of mining, drug and land mafias, he said.

In the Palampur constituency, the previous BJP government had notified and opened a Block Development Office, two sub-divisions of PWD and IPH, one tehsil, veterinary hospitals and patwar circles.