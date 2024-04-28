Central Govt buildings built before 1950 to be taxed by Shimla MC

Shimla, April 27
The Shimla Municipal Corporation is set to collect property tax from Central Government department buildings and government colonies that were constructed in the town before 1950.
The MC has issued 10-year property tax bills to more than 130 such buildings that are located under the jurisdiction of the corporation.
Tax not paid since 2014
According to the civic body, the Central departments were not paying taxes since 2014 as they considered themselves out of the tax slab. However, the matter reached the court, which ordered that the property tax of buildings constructed before 1950 will have to be deposited in the Municipal Corporation. Buildings constructed after 1950 were exempted from this provision.
There are around 31,683 building owners in the town from whom the MC collects property tax every year. These building include private buildings, buildings of government departments and houses allotted to government employees.
