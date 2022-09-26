Centre authorises HPAU to conduct LSD testing

Palampur, September 25
CSK HP Agriculture University has been authorised to conduct testing of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) samples from all over the state.
Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary, while addressing mediapersons here yesterday, said that as per the recent notification from the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, “The Department of Veterinary Microbiology, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in the varsity, has been granted the status of authorised laboratory to conduct testing of LSD samples from livestock across the state for rapid screening.”
He said that the Department of Veterinary Microbiology was fully equipped to carry out screening of the samples in collaboration with the state Department of Animal Husbandry.
The VC said that the designated LSD laboratory would help in faster management of the disease. The samples would no longer need to be sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, for testing. He asked the scientists to help the livestock keepers of the state to tide over the situation created by the LSD.
Dr Mandeep Sharma, Dean, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, and Dr Rajesh Chahota, Professor and Head, Department of Veterinary Microbiology, said that for screening of samples, sensitive molecular techniques like conventional PCR and real-time PCR would be used for providing test results quickly to field veterinarians for better disease control and prevention.
They added that this would enable field veterinarians to timely intervene to control and prevent LSD so that there are minimum financial losses to livestock owners.
