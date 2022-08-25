 Chakki road bridge on Punjab-Himachal border closed again amid threat to two pillars : The Tribune India

Chakki road bridge on Punjab-Himachal border closed again amid threat to two pillars

Bridge to be opened only after getting a technical clearance report from NHAI: Official

Chakki road bridge on Punjab-Himachal border closed again amid threat to two pillars

Machinery of the NHAI deployed on Chakki rivulet on Thursday. Tribune photo

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, August 25

Following the recommendations of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), administrations of Kangra and Pathankot districts on Wednesday night decided to close inter-state Chakki road bridge on Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (NH) 154 at Kandwal in Nurpur.

As per information, the change of Chakki rivulet’s course towards pillar number 1 and 2 in the Punjab area due to severe flash floods has threatened the existence of these pillars. Earlier, the bridge was closed for traffic on August 20 and re-opened in the evening on August 22.

The NHAI which had deployed its mechanical machinery to divert the course of Chakki rivulet on Monday after water receded, has intensified its operation by deploying more machinery on the riverbed on Thursday. The project director of the NHAI, Palampur, Anil Sen along with technical experts of the army examined the condition of the bridge pillars towards the Punjab side today.

Nurpur SDM Anil Bhardwaj who also visited the riverbed this afternoon told The Tribune that all efforts had been initiated by the NHAI to divert the rivulet’s course away from pillar number 1 and 2 to ensure its flow without causing damage to the pillars.

“These pillars have been exposed from the riverbed due to change of rivulet’s course after flash floods. Pillar number 2 has been exposed beyond the permissible limit and NHAI authorities have engaged its heavy mechanical machinery to save this pillar from further exposure,” he said.

An official of the NHAI said that after saving pillar number 2 from strong current of flash floods safety measures would be undertaken, including raising crate work around the bridge pillars facing threat of flash floods.

It may take 10 to 15 days, forcing the administration to keep the bridge closed for vehicular traffic.

SDM Bhardwaj said the bridge would be opened only after getting a technical clearance report from the NHAI.

Meanwhile, commuters from neighbouring Pathankot who were unaware of closure of the bridge had a tough time this morning when they reached the bridge entry point from Punjab side as they had to go back to take alternate route Pathankot-Lodhwan-Kandwal link road to enter the state.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

2
Jalandhar

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

3
Punjab

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

4
Entertainment

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to be on air from Sept 10 with new characters; Krushna Abhishek takes a 'break'

5
Haryana

Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case

6
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Jaandi Vaar' with Afsana Khan and Salim Merchant to release on Sept 2

7
Punjab

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

8
Haryana

Family alleges rape & murder by Sonali Phogat's PA, files complaint

9
Punjab

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kin to lead candle march from Mansa today

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

BJP leader Sonali Phogat death: Autopsy conducted, Goa CM says state DGP monitoring probe

Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case

Phogat was brought dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna are...

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM security breach

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...

Bilkis Bano case: SC issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana says the 11 convicts should als...

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...


Cities

View All

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

10 years after court decree, human rights activist Sarabjit Singh Verka gets relief for torture in Punjab Police custody

Amritsar: Day after Vigilance Bureau raid at office, motor vehicle inspector grilled

Day after Akali Market demolition in Amritsar, SGPC says will rehabilitate traders

Boy abducted from Golden Temple complex, rescued

Two Goindwal Sahib ASIs arrested on corruption charge

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

Cancer Hospital Unveiled: Amid thick security blanket, PM Modi keeps date with Mohali

A first: 18 freehold business units up for e-auction by Chandigarh MC

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Agnipath scheme, asks Centre to file reply on pleas

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

Delhi High Court dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Cane growers postpone mega meet at Phagwara

At 47, NRI Gurjit Kaur is enjoying college life she had to skip

Registration date for 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan' extended to Aug 30

Food Safety Dept team collects milk samples in Jalandhar

Sikh body’s 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University, Patiala

'Disrespect' to rare Sikh literature: SGPC's 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University

e-rickshaws in disuse, Punjabi University pupils face commuting blues

Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed