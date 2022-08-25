Chakki road bridge on Punjab-Himachal border closed again amid threat to two pillars

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, August 25

Following the recommendations of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), administrations of Kangra and Pathankot districts on Wednesday night decided to close inter-state Chakki road bridge on Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (NH) 154 at Kandwal in Nurpur.

As per information, the change of Chakki rivulet’s course towards pillar number 1 and 2 in the Punjab area due to severe flash floods has threatened the existence of these pillars. Earlier, the bridge was closed for traffic on August 20 and re-opened in the evening on August 22.

The NHAI which had deployed its mechanical machinery to divert the course of Chakki rivulet on Monday after water receded, has intensified its operation by deploying more machinery on the riverbed on Thursday. The project director of the NHAI, Palampur, Anil Sen along with technical experts of the army examined the condition of the bridge pillars towards the Punjab side today.

Nurpur SDM Anil Bhardwaj who also visited the riverbed this afternoon told The Tribune that all efforts had been initiated by the NHAI to divert the rivulet’s course away from pillar number 1 and 2 to ensure its flow without causing damage to the pillars.

“These pillars have been exposed from the riverbed due to change of rivulet’s course after flash floods. Pillar number 2 has been exposed beyond the permissible limit and NHAI authorities have engaged its heavy mechanical machinery to save this pillar from further exposure,” he said.

An official of the NHAI said that after saving pillar number 2 from strong current of flash floods safety measures would be undertaken, including raising crate work around the bridge pillars facing threat of flash floods.

It may take 10 to 15 days, forcing the administration to keep the bridge closed for vehicular traffic.

SDM Bhardwaj said the bridge would be opened only after getting a technical clearance report from the NHAI.

Meanwhile, commuters from neighbouring Pathankot who were unaware of closure of the bridge had a tough time this morning when they reached the bridge entry point from Punjab side as they had to go back to take alternate route Pathankot-Lodhwan-Kandwal link road to enter the state.