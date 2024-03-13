Chamba gets Rs 275 cr development projects

Chamba, March 12
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 24 development projects of Rs 275 crore in Chamba district today.
He inaugurated a 68-meter span steel truss bridge over the Ravi on the Mehla-Bhagiar-Huraid road built at a cost of Rs 4 crore, Kangela Nullah bridge on the Nakrod-Tikrigarh-Bhagaigarh road constructed for Rs 2 crore and the Seru Nullah bridge on the Tissa-Saikothi-Jhajjakothi road built at a cost of Rs 2 crore.
The Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for the upgrade of the Kiani-Rajnagar-Chakloo-Koti road to be completed at a cost of Rs 28 crore, Luddu-Gharmani road (Rs 7 crore), Raan road (Rs 6 crore), Sahoo-Parotha-Padhar road (Rs 6 crore), Shahpur-Sihunta-Chowari-Chamba road (Rs 14 crore), Bhanera-Devidehra-Rathiar-Mankot road (Rs 5 crore), Parel-Kohlari road (Rs 13 crore), Chamba-Banikhet road via Upper Parel (Rs 11 crore), Rajera-Dhulara road (Rs 15 crore), Lachori-Salwaan road (Rs 22 crore), Maira-Chakotar road (Rs 16 crore), Kheri-Bhunad road (Rs 15 crore), Bharmour-Badgram road (Rs 10 crore), Sirdi-Ghared via Suppa road (Rs 9 crore) and the Churi-Basu-Kothi-Nurkula road (Rs 6 crore).
He also laid the foundation stones for the construction of the Lahal-Bagru road, including a 40-metre span bridge to be built at a cost of Rs 8 crore, resilient and sustainable water supply through rainwater harvesting to be completed at a cost of Rs 43 crore and the augmentation of the existing water supply scheme with anti-freezing technology for Poolan Palan and Kugti gram panchayats in Bharmour tehsil of the district to be completed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.
Sukhu laid the stone for the augmentation of the Sach-Parel-Sultanpur water scheme in Sach and Dramman gram panchayats in Chamba tehsil (Rs 8 crore), sewerage for Udaipur Khas in Chamba tehsil (Rs 8 crore) and the remodeling of the Thundu Phargola water supply scheme in Kuthed, Janghi and Gagla gram panchayats in Chamba tehsil to be accomplished at a cost of Rs 3 crore.
