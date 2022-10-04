Cleanliness: Solan civic body gets top rank in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 3

The Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) has bagged the top rank in the state Swachh Survekshan 2022 ranking while attaining the 31st rank at the zonal ranking among the northern states.

The rankings, released last week, have added a feather in the cap of the city, which falls in the 25,000-50,000 population band.

The MC consists of 17 wards with a population of 39,256 spread over 6.2 sq/km area. In a bid to attain the status, 100 per cent door-to-door garbage collection as well as segregation of solid waste has been ensured by the civic body staff. It has set up a waste-to-energy plant having two dumping sites with one material recovery facility.

The solid waste collected from the MC area is segregated into dry and wet at the Salogra plant and then the executing company transports it to its facility at Panchkula for scientific disposal. The door-to-door collection has also been extended to the merged areas, said Rajesh Kumar, Sanitary Inspector, Solan MC.

A sewage treatment plant is also functional in the city to ensure scientific disposal of the sewage waste. The city also enjoys a triple plus open-defecation free (ODF) status. A loss of about 800 points was, however, suffered on account of some toilets at the bus stand failing to adhere to cleanliness standards.

The government had also granted five stars to the MC for garbage free cities. The rating, awarded under the Swachh Bharat Mission, had taken into account the working of the solid waste management plant at Salogra. It was accorded earlier this year.

A Central team had inspected the Salogra-based processing plant of the solid waste management and, based on its functioning, five-star rating was recommended for the MC. About 20 tonnes of solid waste are generated on a daily basis in the MC area. Rajiv Kaura, Deputy Mayor, said the support of residents is significant to achieve the higher ranking and there is scope to improve.

Waste-to-energy plant

100% door-to-door garbage collection as well as segregation of solid waste by MC

It has set up a waste-to-energy plant having two dumping sites

A sewage treatment plant is also functional in the city

The city also enjoys a triple plus open defecation-free status.

Lost 800 points on account of some toilets at the bus stand failing to adhere to cleanliness standards

#solan