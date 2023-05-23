 CM on weeklong Kangra tour from today : The Tribune India

CM on weeklong Kangra tour from today

Trip amid accusation of district not getting due representation in government

CM on weeklong Kangra tour from today


Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

Amid accusation of Kangra not getting due representation in the Congress government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu will embark on a weeklong tour of the largest and politically significant district from tomorrow.

Will lay stone of various projects

  • During his weeklong visit, Sukhu will attend various functions, lay foundation stone of various projects in Kangra, which has 15 Assembly segments
  • Sukhu, who has been in office a little over five months, has conceived several projects for Kangra district
  • In his Budget, he declared that Kangra will the tourism capital of the state and announced the setting up of a zoo at a cost of Rs 600 crore

Even though other chief ministers like Virbhadra Singh, PK Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur used to undertake winter sojourn of Kangra district in December-January, Sukhu has chosen to visit many parts of the district now. It was Virbhadra Singh who started the practice of winter sojourn in the mid-nineties in a bid to bridge the regional gap with people of Kangra and forge emotional integration.

Although Dharamsala is officially not the winter capital of the state the district headquarter of the Kangra houses the Vidhan Sabha, where winter session of the Assembly is held every year in December. As such Dharamsala enjoys the status of the second capital of the state, highlighting its importance in the state politics.

Sukhu will leave for Dharamsala tomorrow and will attend various functions, lay foundation stone of various projects in Kangra, which has 15 Assembly segments. Even though he will visit Delhi on May 27 to attend the 8th meeting of Governing Council of NITI Ayog to

be held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister

Narendra Modi he will be spending about a week in Kangra. He will visit Delhi again to attend official meetings on May 29 and 30.

Even as the CM is under pressure to accord greater importance to Kangra where Congress won 10 of the 15 Assembly seats, the move is being viewed as an attempt to dispel such a notion. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar has been given representation in the Cabinet while Ashish Butail was made chief parliamentary secretary.

Though both Virbhadra and Dhumal adhered to the practice of winter sojourn, during the previous BJP regime headed by Jai Ram Thakur the holding the winter sojourn was not considered so sacrosanct. Jai Ram was often accused of ignoring Kangra at the cost of Mandi, his home turf.

Sukhu, who has been in office a little over five months, has conceived several projects for district Kangra. In his budget, he declared that Kangra will be the tourism capital of the state and announced the setting up of a zoo at a cost of Rs 600 crore. A proposal has been mooted to run yachts, shikaras and hot air balloons in Pong Dam after obtaining permission from the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

3
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

4
Entertainment

Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his apartment

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur jailed for delivering cash, drugs in UK

7
Punjab

Kartarpur Corridor reunion: Mahendra Kaur meets her long-lost brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz after more than 75 years

8
Nation

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

9
J & K

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

10
Punjab

Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala’s manager among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list, says NIA

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
Trending

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Top News

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi

Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...

Marginal impact of ~2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called

Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

External sector, uncertain weather pose risk to growth

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26


Cities

View All

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Ajnala residents hold protest over worsening law & order

SAD govt installed screens at Heritage Street in Amritsar for advertisements only: Activists

Administration stops reconstruction work at Sikh warrior 's house

Animals damage fencing along Cantonment-Khalsa College road

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Shots fired at Zirakpur hotel pool party, 1 hurt

Dera Bassi MC puts up height barriers on old Ambala-Kalka road

SIT to probe Dhanas accident

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

SC to hear former minister’s bail plea on May 26

File action plan on bomb threats received by schools, cops told

Delhi court for refund of GST collected from DNB candidates

Burglar arrested

More doles for Adampur, ~29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

More doles for Adampur, Rs 29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

Rs 50 crore for city roads’ makeover

Minister himself checks papers of 63 buses, gets 5 impounded

After15 years , Sultanpur Lodhi gets bus connectivity to Nakodar

Farm labourers lay siege to SSP office for 2 hrs

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

MC polls: Work on delimitation of wards yet to complete in Patiala

Allocation of shamlat land: Zameen Prapti Sangharsh panel to protest at DC office in Patiala on May 31

40 students participate in DAV inter-house cricket tournament in Patiala

Railway union asks Centre to restore old pension scheme