CM responsible for political crisis in state, says Jai Ram

UNA, MARCH 28

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addressed a public meeting in support of Chaitanya Sharma, former Congress rebel and now a BJP candidate for the Gagret byelections, at Bhanjal village today. This was Chaitanya’s first public meeting after joining the BJP.

Jai Ram, while addressing the gathering, held Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu responsible for political instability in the state. He said the Chief Minister had no time even for his own MLAs and he was always surrounded by ‘friends’ that mattered more to him. Consequently, the MLAs were not able to bring the people’s problems to his notice, he added.

The former Chief Minister said six former Congress MLAs heeded to their conscious and did not hesitate to shun power to give justice to people, who had elected them. He added that Chaitanya and five other former Congress MLAs had joined the BJP to work towards nation building under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Jai Ram said that the state government was harassing the six Congress rebels, their family members and relatives. False cases were being registered against them, he added.

Jai Ram said that the Congress government was afraid of losing more MLAs and hence a strict vigil was being maintained on them. The state CID was keeping a watch on the movement of every Congress MLA. He added that like in Himachal Pradesh, the atmosphere in other parts of the nation was against the Congress. A majority of Congress leaders were shying away from contesting the Lok Sabha elections and some of them had joined the BJP.

Former Gagret MLA Rajesh Thakur, who had lost the last Assembly election, called upon BJP workers and supporters to work for Chaitanya. On Tuesday, the Gagret Block BJP Committee had threatened mass resignations from the party if Chaitanya was forced upon it. Rajesh today called upon all block party leaders to unitedly work for the BJP candidates in the Assembly byelections and the Lok Sabha elections.

MLAs Sukh Ram Chaudhary and Randhir Sharma and former MLA Ranbir Chaudhary were present.

