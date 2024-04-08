Congress focused on bolstering Gandhis: BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April7

The BJP’s state vice-president and Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal in a press release issued here today, said the Congress party could not perform the role of a good Opposition.

He said the Congress was channelling all its energy to launch Rahul Gandhi as a national leader and concentrate the power in the hands of the Gandhi-Nehru family and for this, the support of all the parties functioning in the country was being taken.

Kajal said this was emerging as a threat to the independent democracy, in which alliances were being made with national as well as independent regional parties, with the conditions that mortgage the country in order to save the credibility of the Gandhi family.

MLA Pawan Kajal said, “The Congress talks about uniting the country, but they deliver speeches on dividing the country. The Congress party needs to rise above the Nehru-Gandhi family for a strong leadership.” He added that in 2014 and 2019, the Congress party had to face a defeat under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi was the face of the Congress. Now once again, due to his absurd actions, the defeat of the Congress in 2024 is certain,” he claimed.

Kajal added that before the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress trapped the innocent people of the state by promising 10 guarantees. “The Congress gave false guarantees in every state across the country, on the same lines, before the Assembly elections. Now not only the common people of the state, but also the Congress leaders and workers have lost their confidence in the party due to the false guarantees,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra