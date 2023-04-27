Congress leaders told to monitor assigned wards

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

Congress coordination committee chairman Kaul Singh Thakur today said that all Congress leaders, who had been assigned duties in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) poll, have been directed to reach the wards assigned to them by today evening. “And if they fail to reach the wards and carry out the duties assigned to them, they will have to give explanation to the state party president Pratibha Singh,” he said.

Importantly, some Congress leaders have not joined the campaign for the MC elections despite having been entrusted election-related duties. CM Sukhvinder Sukhu had to convene a meeting in this regard on Wednesday, where he told ministers, CPSs and MLAs to carry out the election-related duties assigned to them.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders have been quite active in the campaign, right from the time of filing nominations. “The BJP knows they are losing this election, so they have fielded their top leaders for the campaign quite early,” said Thakur. “We will win the MC elections with three-fourth majority,” he said.

He further accused the BJP government and its Municipal Corporation of misusing the funds received through Shimla Smart City project and Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. “The Congress government will generate resources and bring back the derailed economy back on track in the next 3-4 years,” he said.

#Congress #kaul singh thakur #Shimla