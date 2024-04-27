Congress promotes only leaders’ kids: Kangana

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 26

After a few days’ break, BJP candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut held a meeting with party workers at Baldwara in the Sarkaghat Assembly constituency of Mandi today.

She said, “The Congress promotes nepotism, wherein only the sons and daughters of the party leaders are given a chance to come forward in politics. On the other hand, in the BJP common party workers also get ticket and are given the opportunity to move forward, based on their work.”

Kangana said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given 33 per cent reservation to women in Legislative Assemblies and Parliament, which will help them come forward in large numbers. Modiji will certainly get the full support of women this time. At the same time, Congress leaders question the Indian Army, insult women and even call our ideal Lord Rama imaginary. This is the same party under whose rule many scams related to coal, 2G, 4G and even fodder took place. After 2014, the country has not heard of any scam.”

She said, “We have to uproot the Congress completely from Himachal Pradesh. To uplift the state, we have to bring a permanent government that can bring development for a long time like the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, which will now come to power for the third time.”

