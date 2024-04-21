DC promises better facilities for fans at Dharamsala IPL matches

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 20

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa today directed the district officials to take steps to provide better facilities to players and spectators during the upcoming IPL matches at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium here.

A meeting between the district administration and HPCA officials was held to discuss the arrangements for the matches. While Punjab Kings will take on Chennai Super Kings on May 5, the former will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 9.

The DC took stock of the preparations, including traffic and parking arrangements, health services, electricity and drinking water supply, repair of roads, cleanliness of the city and fire services, and passed necessary instructions to the officials. The Public Works Department was told to complete the work of repairable roads in areas around Dharamsala before the matches.

The DC said before the event, the roads and lighting system of Dharamsala and its surrounding areas would be in a perfect condition. A plan has also been prepared for better arrangements of drinking water and parking of vehicles.

He said during the match, the designated places for parking of vehicles would be numbered and signboards will be installed. The DC directed for installation of signboards from exit gates to parking places for the convenience of the spectators.

