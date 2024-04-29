 DC vows to curb opium cultivation in Sirmaur : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • DC vows to curb opium cultivation in Sirmaur

DC vows to curb opium cultivation in Sirmaur

DC vows to curb opium cultivation in Sirmaur

The DC holds a meeting on illegal opium cultivation in Nahan.



Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 28

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta has expressed concern over illegal opium cultivation in Sirmaur district. He said to prevent illegal opium cultivation, the Police Department should work in coordination with the Agriculture Department and other related departments so that the criminals could be caught. He said the state’s youth were constantly falling prey to illegal businesses which fetch easy money and opium cultivation was one of them.

Khimta was chairing a meeting of the district level committee under Narco Coordinator Centre (NCORD) in Nahan. The Deputy Commissioner said while illegal cultivation of opium was a matter of concern for the district administration and the police, it was also a serious threat to society. He urged the police to take effective measures to prevent its illegal cultivation in the district.

Khimta said panchayat members should also keep an eye on the illegal drug business and inform the district administration and the Police Department about it. He said the responsibility of panchayats was clearly mentioned in the Panchayati Raj Act and NDPS Act, therefore panchayat representatives should fulfil their responsibility and inform the police about illegal cultivation of opium and the sale of other illegal drugs.

The Deputy Commisisoner also directed the Education Department to run awareness programmes against drug abuse at the school level. He said students in senior secondary schools should be regularly made aware about the ill-effects of drugs.

He also asked the Chief Medical Officer, SDM and other officials concerned to conduct surprise inspections at the five de-addiction centres running in the district. There are three de-addiction centres in the Nahan area, one in Baru Sahib and one in Paonta Sahib.

Sumit Khimta urged self-help groups, mahila mandals, anganwadi workers and ASHA workers to work actively for the prevention of drug abuse. He said at the field level, these women representatives maintained coordination at the lower level in society.

Superintendent of Police Sirmaur Raman Kumar Meena elaborated on the police activities being carried out against the illegal drug trade in the district.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Nahan #Sirmaur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

3
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

4
Entertainment

Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case; remanded in police custody till May 1

5
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

6
Trending

Vistara airlines responds to actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘airport circus’ comment

7
Bathinda

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

8
Himachal

Want world to know about 'Chinese repression': Tibetan girl who was jailed for demanding 'Free Tibet'

9
India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson

10
Sports

Indian men's team upsets South Korea to bag gold at Archery World Cup after 14 years

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...

Pak boat carrying ~600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

AAP-Congress alliance falling apart: Sachdeva

Wife ‘denied’ permission to meet Kejriwal, alleges AAP

Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

Ludhiana youth held for kidnapping minor

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM