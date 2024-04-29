DC vows to curb opium cultivation in Sirmaur

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 28

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta has expressed concern over illegal opium cultivation in Sirmaur district. He said to prevent illegal opium cultivation, the Police Department should work in coordination with the Agriculture Department and other related departments so that the criminals could be caught. He said the state’s youth were constantly falling prey to illegal businesses which fetch easy money and opium cultivation was one of them.

Khimta was chairing a meeting of the district level committee under Narco Coordinator Centre (NCORD) in Nahan. The Deputy Commissioner said while illegal cultivation of opium was a matter of concern for the district administration and the police, it was also a serious threat to society. He urged the police to take effective measures to prevent its illegal cultivation in the district.

Khimta said panchayat members should also keep an eye on the illegal drug business and inform the district administration and the Police Department about it. He said the responsibility of panchayats was clearly mentioned in the Panchayati Raj Act and NDPS Act, therefore panchayat representatives should fulfil their responsibility and inform the police about illegal cultivation of opium and the sale of other illegal drugs.

The Deputy Commisisoner also directed the Education Department to run awareness programmes against drug abuse at the school level. He said students in senior secondary schools should be regularly made aware about the ill-effects of drugs.

He also asked the Chief Medical Officer, SDM and other officials concerned to conduct surprise inspections at the five de-addiction centres running in the district. There are three de-addiction centres in the Nahan area, one in Baru Sahib and one in Paonta Sahib.

Sumit Khimta urged self-help groups, mahila mandals, anganwadi workers and ASHA workers to work actively for the prevention of drug abuse. He said at the field level, these women representatives maintained coordination at the lower level in society.

Superintendent of Police Sirmaur Raman Kumar Meena elaborated on the police activities being carried out against the illegal drug trade in the district.

