Dharamsala to have sports centre for special kids

Dharamsala, September 18
A district-level sports centre will be set up for specially abled children at the Surya Uday Charitable Trust here. It will be the first such sports centre in the district.
Dr Kshama Maitre, National Director of CORD, a Dharamsala-based NGO, has laid the foundation stone of the sports centre.
It is being brought up under the aegis of the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC).
Uday Shanker Sahi, executive director of the NHPC, was also present on the occasion. Besides Dharamsala, such sports centres will be developed in nine other districts of the state, said Sahi.
He added that the NHPC had committed to supporting 20 Bharat Sports Centres in six states and union territories — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Tripura — in the next three years.
He said that the project was aimed at providing sports access to the maximum number of special children.
#arunachal pradesh #Assam #Dharamsala #jammu #kashmir #ladakh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP